It was a weird, wacky game with a lot of action but the Brewers bats finally woke up when it mattered most. Rowdy Tellez continues to dominate at the plate, smacking a deep, two-run homerun to deep right field to go along with a double later in the game. The Brewers bats broke the game open in the eight inning, getting a two-run single from Hunter Renfroe and a monstrous three-run bomb to left field.

Eric Lauer led the way on the mound for the crew, pitching a wonderful game, going seven strong innings along with five strikeouts.

With the win, the Brewers improve to 25-14 overall. Hear Matt Pauley break down the latest win, commercial free on this night’s edition of Brewers Extra Innings! Plus, hear all the highlights below!

