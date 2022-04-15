Some days are just simply better than others.

That case can easily be made for the gamer tonight in Milwaukee as the Brewers get dominated by the Cardinals, 10-1. It was the second game of the weekend series that started off with Freddy Peralta matched up against Cardinals pitcher, Miles Mikolas.

Freddy Peralta started out struggling to find control and his groove. Giving up a single to Harrison Bader, scoring two. Followed up by Andrew Knizner who singled to bring in two more Cardinals. The onslaught continued into the second inning for Peralta, giving way to multiple hits to Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt , scoring two more runs.

The Cardinals would add a few more runs off homeruns from Tommy Edman and Arenado. The Brewers would eventually get on the board with an Omar Narvaez single to score Andrew McCutchen.

Mikolas went 6.2 innings, only giving up three hits and one earned run. With the loss, the Brewers drop to 4-4 overall with another showdown with the Cardinals scheduled for Saturday night.

