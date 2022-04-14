The Brewers were welcomed back home for the first time in 2022 season with a packed in, sellout crowd of forty-three thousand screaming fans. That welcome paid off for the Crew and their fans as the Brewers took game one from the NL Central foe Cardinals by a score of 5-1.

Kolton Wong got the party started with a lead-off triple down the right field line. Playing in his first game in front of the home crowd, Andrew McCutchen got off to the right start, brining in Wong to take a first inning lead, 1-0. Catcher, Omar Narvaez come up in the following inning for a right field bomb of 391 feet to extend the Brewers lead to two.

The Brewers would tact on a few more runs with the help of Hunter Renfroe who singled to left field, scoring Christian Yelich from second base. Narvaez, like he did in the second inning, would do some damage as he doubled to left center, bringing home Renfroe.

Brewers starter, Brandon Woodruff avoided a potential messy inning by getting out of a bases loaded jam in the top of third to keep the 2-0 intact. Woodruff would go five innings, surrendering only 3 total hits while striking out 2. He would exit after the fifth inning and the Brewers relied on outings from Trevor Gott and Jandel Gustave.

The Brewers would get another insurance run from Kolten Wong with a single to center to score Jace Peterson who stole second base to get into scoring position.

The Cardinals would eventually get on the board with a Tommy Edmna solo blast in the eight. Gustave would stay on and close out the game for the Crew, as they win 5-1, and improve to 4-3 overall.

Tune in to Brewers Extra Innings as Matt Pauley dissected the victory and was joined in by Bally Sport’s Craig Coshun. The guys chat about the win, the home crowd and a look ahead to tomorrows matchup! Listen below to the full show, commercial free!

The Highlights