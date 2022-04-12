It was a game filled with many up and downs. The Brewers started off hot, scoring 2 early runs in the top of the first inning. The Orioles responded with a second inning grand slam off the bat of the hot-hitting Cedric Mullins to take the 4-2 lead.

The Brewers used some luck following the grand slam, scoring on a wild throw to first base as Willy Adames scooted home to close it within one. Hunter Renfroe broke out of his early season slump and racked in his first RBI as a Brewers with a deep ground rule double to right center to tie the game.

The early season MVP, Andrew McCutchen followed up with a single in the 7th to score Adames and the bullpen came in and although they made it interesting, closed it out, securing the 5-4 win for the Crew.

Matt Pauley broke down the win, answers some early season questions and looks ahead to the series finale. Plus, check out the highlights from tonight’s win! Enjoy!

The highlights