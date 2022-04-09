It was a rough start for Brandon Woodruff as it took a lot of pitches to out of the first inning allowing the Cubs to score three runs in their 9-0 win over the Brewers. The Brewers were only able to get four hits and was 0-3 with runners in scoring position. Later in the game the benches cleared after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch in the 8th inning after a number of Cubs got hit by pitches earlier in the game. Join Matt Pauley and Craig Coshun as the recapped the loss and got you ready for the Brewers and Cubs game Sunday afternoon in Brewers Extra Inning.