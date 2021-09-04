Kyle Lohse threw a complete game shut out on September 24, 2014. 1,011 games later Adrian Houser goes the distance in the Brewers 4-0 win over the Cardinals. Houser was dominant from his first pitch of the game, a called strike, and he cruised from there, not allowing a runner to get into scoring position during the game. Offensively, Luis Urias led off the game with a solo home run to left to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead after one. In the second inning, the Brewers scored three more runs to give them a 4-0 lead and Houser took care of the rest.