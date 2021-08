AP Sports Writer MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run as the Milwaukee Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak and beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win. Luis Urias also homered, and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers. Their first seven hits went for extra bases to help stop their first losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break. Griffin Jax took the loss. Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer for the Twins.