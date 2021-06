It was a pitchers duel as Brandon Woodruff faced off against three time Cy-Young winner Max Scherzer in game three of the weekend series against the Washington Nationals. The Brewers scored two runs in the first as Avisail Garcia hit a two out two run homerun off of Scherzer, and Omar Narvaez hit a solo homerun in the ninth inning as the Brewers secured the three game sweep with a 3-0 victory.