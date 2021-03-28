Matt Pauley brings us through the last preview before the 2021 regular season finally begins! Matt speaks to all different writers, personalities, analysts, and players. Separated by hours just for you. Download & enjoy!

Hour 1 includes conversations with Brewers Radio Network broadcasters Jeff Levering. He also speaks with newly retired player and familiar face Tim Dillard. As well pieces from Greg Matzek’s interview with Christian Yelich

Hour 2 includes a talk with Lane Grindle of the Brewers Radio Network. He also speaks with newest member of the Bally Sports family, former player Vinny Rottino. Matt also talks about what could go wrong for this club, any adversity the team could face coming off a 60 game season to a 162 game season and so much more.

Hour 3 kicks off a conversation with a dear friend of ours, Craig Coshun. Matt also gets into the alternate site facility that will be used to fine tune pitching and other players coming off of rehab. Other conversations include one with Forbes Sports baseball writer Jared Wyllis to take a look at the entire NL Central division and what the Brewers competition looks like. The hour ends with a conversation with our guy Andrew Wagner