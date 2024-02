MILWAUKEE — Is talking about food as exciting as going to a restaurant, sitting down, and enjoying a meal? It is when It’s Chef Michael Feker doing the talking.

With a passion for cooking and a talent for talking about food and cuisine, Chef Michael Feker joins Steve Scaffidi on this week’s edition of Scaffidiology. Feker is a Milwaukee-area restauranteur and the “Ambassador of Flavortown” whose restaurants deliver amazing culinary experiences.