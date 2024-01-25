MILWAUKEE- Is it better to be too early, or too late?

Two of Wisconsin’s professional sports franchises, the Milwaukee Bucks & the Green Bay Packers, find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum this week by shaking up their respective coaching staffs. The Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin 43 games into his first season at the helm, while the Packers fired Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry days after their season came to an end.

Wisconsin’s Morning News sports anchor Brandon Sneide joins Steve Scaffidi on the inaugural episode of the Scaffidiology Podcast to discuss the coaching changes & debate whether it’s good to be too early, or too late, to make a change.