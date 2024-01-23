It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Tonight, Brian discusses the impact on learning cursive (or lack thereof). He also dives into the latest doomsday clock and is joined by Justin Garcia to break down Bucks’ Head Coach Adrian Griffin’s dismissal.
