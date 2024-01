On this edition of “WTMJ Nights” Brian brings back Brandon Sneide to discuss the upcoming matchup for the Green and Gold. Brandon has a BOLD prediction for the game this Saturday.

The popular magazine “Sports Illustrated” has released a statement claiming to fire nearly all employees immediately. Noonan reacts to the news and takes a trip down memory lane.

The Drive Thru Window is back open and big news again for “The Swifties”.

All this, and more! WTMJ Nights!