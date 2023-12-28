It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Tonight, in the last show of 2023, Brian reflects and takes texts on personal achievements from the past year and New Year’s Eve plans. He also dissects former UW La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow’s recent termination.
