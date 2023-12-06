It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Tonight, Brian reacts to the death of Norman Lear andTaylor Swift being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Also, Brandon Sneide joins the program for Tundra Talk following Green Bay’s win over Kansas City.
