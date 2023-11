Brian Noonan is back with “WTMJ Nights” and he has some advice for the Holiday Blues.

A new study shows a rise in shoplifting and theft from the self-checkout at retail stores. What is the motive for this petty crime? Who is doing it? We discuss.

Justin Garcia joins the back end of the show for some cross talk with Brian to discuss a new feature at a popular big box store.

All of this, and more, WTMJ Nights!