WTMJ Nights is back and Brian Noonan has a packed 3 hour show! Beginning today, Noonan discusses the “wave” of excitement around the Spooky Season. Do people still go out for Halloween? Is an adult party too cliche? We discuss.

Sami Stidham recently won an IES World Film Festival and is a current student at UW-Madison, Brian Noonan is joined by the director in the 7 o’clock hour to discuss the experiences and inspirations that led to the award winning film.

The Drive Thru Window returns and the gang lets you in on how you can score free food for the holiday season!

All this, and more, WTMJ Nights!