Brian Noonan is back for a 3-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and the show kicks off with a poll question of what is the biggest story of the week. Israel? House Speakers? Something else? We discuss. Our traffic reporter Debbie Lazaga had an interesting encounter with an elevator this morning and a very fitting Friday the 13th story.

Kyle Vetter from 1840 Brewing Company joins Brian in the 7 O’clock hour to discuss origins, elements, and experiences within the brewing industry for another edition of “At The Breweries with Brian Noonan”.

In the 8 o’clock hour Tommy takes the lead on “The Drive Through Window”, headlined by new arrival fast food items, a scary short, and fraud behaviors involving fast food employees.

All of this, and more, WTMJ Nights!