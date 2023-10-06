Brian Noonan is back for a 3-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and things get started with a debate on if cameras should be allowed in the courtroom. This stems from broadcast news stations want to televise the latest trials with former President Trump. Does video belong in the courtroom?

Driver’s license test will now require a road test again in Wisconsin. During the pandemic they eliminated the road test portion of the test and substituted for an hours sign off.

Max Borgardt from Eagle Park Brewing joins the 7 o’clock hour ahead of their 10 millionth beer celebration.

Taylor Swift, rabid pythons, and a McDonald’s Cover Band. All of this and more, WTMJ Nights!