Noonan is back for a 2-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and he kicks things off with “The Text Question of the Night”, your first and favorite beer you have had. If you enjoy beer, Brian has a big announcement for you during the show. Madison has been in the news a lot lately and Brian has more on sending your child off to college and the worries that come with that. A weekend review of what is going on in Milwaukee this weekend and a debut of the new segment, “Packers at Night” with Brandon Sneide, which is also available separately on the WTMJ Nights Podcast Feed!