Brian Noonan is back with WTMJ Nights and the return of Producer Tommy! The weekend before Labor Day, Brian opens up with plans for the weekend. Quickly, the show shifts to a question on whether there should be cognitive tests each time you are elected to office after the incident this week with Senator Mitch McConnell. Brian discusses, do you eat in bed? A Tiktok trend may begin to shift your thoughts on the topic. Late Night Show podcasts, Bulls in Cars, and Taylor Swift. All of this and more, WTMJ Nights!