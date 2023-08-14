Live from The Avenue- it’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Tonight, it’s time to head back to school! Brian and listeners talk about what they absolutely needed to have for a good school year as children. It’s also National Tattoo Removal Day, and listeners share the tattoos they’ve had removed, while Brian and Isaac discuss their lack of any ink. Later, Brian is joined by Mike Mitchell from Milwaukee’s Irish Fest to talk about their upcoming festival and is joined by his friend Craig Collins to discuss the breaking political news.