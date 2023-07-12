It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! The question of the night… where do you think Justin is headed too? Yes, this is producer Justin Pottinger’s last WTMJ Nights and it defiantly is a bitter sweet feeling. Brian is joined by multiple guests during his three hour program, including Michael Osakey, at the Attic.com – Sports collectible appraisals. Brian and Michael talk about sports collectibles and take callers from people with real collectible questions! Brian is also joined by Elliott Serano a comic book author and Indiana Jones Super Fan to discuss the last Indiana Jones movie and Indy’s cultural impact. We also touch into the ESPYS and the Emmy awards! Lastly, make sure you get a Powerball ticket! All this and more on WTMJ Nights! Check it out below.