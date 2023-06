It’s WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Question of the night… would you rather have the population be older or younger? Brian provides his thoughts on the latest updates from the Titan Submersible. Then Brian talks to Eric Larson from US Cellular on phone scams and what people can do to protect their device. Lastly, Brian speaks about celebrity cage fights and a popular toy making its return! All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!