A full 3-Hour Show of “WTMJ Nights”, with Brian Noonan and It is Producer Tommy’s farewell show. Brian opens up the text line to give advice to Tommy and his future endeavors. A new proposal will add more armed police officers inside Milwaukee Schools. Will this help? Do you want this? We discuss. Is there a correlation in “Dark Humor” and intelligence? A new study may suggest. Plus, one final “Drive Thru Window” segment with Noonan and Tommy and they welcome special guest to the program, Justin Garcia. All of this and more, WTMJ Nights!

“So, old friends, now it’s time to start growing up, taking charge, seeing things as they are, facing facts, not escaping them, still with dreams, just reshaping them, growing up.” – Stephen Sondheim