WTMJ Nights is back for a quick hour with Brian Noonan and it is jam packed! It is Teacher Appreciation Day and as a fellow teacher, Noonan gives his thanks to all the teachers out there. A new list has released for the “Top 50 States” and Wisconsin’s ranking may surprise you. A new writer’s strike could lead to your favorite late night TV shows to be cancelled for the time being and a little league umpire solution. All of this and more, WTMJ Night!