A two hour show of WTMJ Nights before the Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners and Brian Noonan is feeling festive, that is if you are into Tax Season. Noonan asks, if you receive a tax refund, how do you use it? It’s National Haiku Day as well, Noonan and Producer Tommy both bring material to help celebrate the special day. Reggie Miller caught some “heat” for his comments on the Giannis Antetokounmpo injury in comparison to the Tyler Herro injury suffered in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Do you think last meals are necessary? This last meal request that Brian has will shock you and probably give you a stomach ache just hearing it. A fight club in a middle school, Corporate Mascots, and Cleanup Responsibilities on an airplane, all of this and more, WTMJ Nights!