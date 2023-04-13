It’s a Thursday edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan (@briannoonanshow)! Spring is here and this leads to the question of the night, what is your least favorite spring cleaning chore? Laundry, dusting and bathroom cleaning were all mentioned. Producer Justin Pottinger (@JustinPottinger) is already starting the show in a bad mood due to a messed up food order where Brian tries to comfort him as he feels for his pain. Police are starting to crack down on loitering in Walmart which leads to Brian telling a story on how 50 people were ticketed, 4 vehicles towed, and a few arrested at a local Walmart. Montana is on the verge of a statewide ban on TikTok, are you worried at all? Lastly, Brian ends the show telling a couple hilarious animal stories, one in which included himself and a very angry giraffe. All this and more on WTMJ Nights!