A quick show for Brian Noonan on WTMJ Nights and the night kicks off with the expectation of the big snow heading towards Wisconsin this weekend. Brian discusses how he is sick of the weather shifting closer to the Spring season. We get a call about runners, Brian doesn’t understand the point of running for fun and quite frankly he can’t wrap his head around the activity for leisure at all. The former president finds himself in trouble again, Clint Eastwood gets a lot of air time, and the boys preview a segment for next week. All of this live on WTMJ Nights!