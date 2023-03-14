Brian Noonan is back this Tuesday for a 2-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and he is excited to celebrate PI (3.14) day on the show. We continue to be on Aaron Rodgers watch as news begin to pick up with his likely trade to the New York Jets. A new study is out on reusable water bottles and how disgusting it may be to use them, this leads to producer Tommy “incriminating” himself with water bottles. Poetry returns to WTMJ Nights as our previous texter returns with a request for another poetry school assignment. Dumb rules at work, the Drive Thru Window, and much more silliness all here on WTMJ Nights!