Brian Noonan back with a 2 hour edition of WTMJ Nights and he begins by asking the fans about what problem would they like to write down and burn up. A problem in Wisconsin, reading scores have drastically decreased in the last few decades. Noonan wonders what to blame, pandemic? Home ed? Poor Curriculum? We discus. Could there be a new alcohol delivery service coming to Wisconsin? New legislation says, there is a chance. Impromptu poetry, ordering the same meal, and a new segment, “Drive Thru Window” debuts on today’s edition of WTMJ Nights!