A 3 hour edition of WTMJ Nights hosted by Matt Mueller and Allen Hals kicks off with talks of the Oscars, a preview, and a brainstorming session with Sandy Maxx, “How do you fix the Oscar viewership?”. Then a Wisconsin sports hour ensues with Matt and Alan, answering questions and predictions on Corbin Burnes, Aaron Rodgers, XFL, and the Milwaukee Soccer capacity. Spelling Bee horror stories, the Milwaukee music scene, and a Bucks superstar in a movie. All of this, and more, WTMJ Nights!