Christian Schneider fills in for 2-hours on WTMJ Nights and he begins today with a discussion of etiquette. What is etiquette and what should qualify as etiquette? Kirsten Fleming joins in on the discussion from the New York Post to help Christian out. Roald Dahl is on the hotseat for previous literature, this leaves Christian with the question, “should you change old literature?” and “how are we supposed to learn what not to do?”. Tracy Johnson, Sarah McLaughlin, and NBA All-Star blunders, all of this, and more on WTMJ Nights!