A two-hour, guest host edition of WTMJ Nights as Denise Thomas is on your airwaves and Denise is tired of bad news and tired of talking about negative stories, so today she is deciding to talk about the positivity in the world this Wednesday. Denise kicks off the program asking about the bold things the fans have done in their life, the risks they have taken, the chances they have capitalized on. Rhianna had a polarizing halftime show but the topic at hand that intrigues Denise is the pregnancy announcement from the A-List celebrity. This gets her thinking, “How fast did she get back to it?”, this gets leads the show into a rabbit hole of birth records and other halftime performers. Mix in positivity, signs of toxicity, and Tom Brady, all of this and more, WTMJ Nights!