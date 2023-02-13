A two-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and Brian wants to recap the Big Game, did you watch? What did you think? We discuss. Rhianna was a hot topic with her halftime performance, Brian and producer Tommy had differing opinions on how they thought it went. Jean Knutson of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies joins the program to talk about their upcoming trip to Mardi Gras and what they can expect being in their longest parade ever. A recap of the commercials, flying objects, and you favorite childhood tv shows! All of this, and more, WTMJ Nights!