National Pizza Day! Today’s question of the night… what is your least favorite pizza topping?

Brian reacts to Madonna’s new look and learns today what a ‘Borg’ is and why college students are obsessed with making them.

Brian also asks us the question, would you hire a professional cuddler? If so, you’re in luck!

What are you doing for Valentines Day? If you are from the area, Brian tells us that Milwaukee ranks at number seven for the most romantic city this year.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights! Check it out below!