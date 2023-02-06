Brian Noonan takes WTMJ Nights all the way up to Bucks coverage and he begins the show with confusion surrounding the Grammys. Brian feels he is out of tune with today’s music and finds it hard to recognize hardly any of the names nominated. The Chinese spy/weather/whatever balloon was shot down over the weekend and Brian opens it up to the fans to see how they felt about the situation. Does it concern you? Should it have been shot down sooner? We discus. AMC movie chains will now begin to price their seating in tiers, Brian thinks this will drive away business for the company, this sparks a debate of what movies need a “reboot”. Airplane privilege, DIY’s gone wrong, and a new state has legalized throwing stars, all of this and more on WTMJ Nights!