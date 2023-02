Brian Noonan has a two hour edition of WTMJ Nights ahead of him and he kicks things off with a question to the fans, “What is the biggest issue we face in the United States today?” Later in the show, Brian has answers. Tom Brady, Dr. Phil, and Ozzy Osbourne all retire on the same day, Rock N’ Roll HOF Nominees, and when to cut your millennial child off at home. All of this, and more, on WTMJ Nights!