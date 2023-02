Brian Noonan in for a two hour edition of WTMJ Nights and he is not a fan of the cold weather that has swept up Wisconsin. With temps hitting below zero Brian wonders why anyone even likes this weather? An update on the Memphis Police situation, a deeper dive into what Tony Romo may or may not have said, and PA announcers saying questionable things too fans. Mix that in with with your favorite Valentine’s Day candy and when to have “The Talk” and you have WTMJ Nights!