Denise is joined by co-host and community activist Corey Smith.

Did you know Millennials are overtaking Baby Boomers as the nation’s most popular living? Denise talks about the recent finding and dives into what this means for our nation.

Denise and Corey also talk about the five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Finally, are robots and AI’s taking over the world? The technology is advancing and we aren’t ready.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!