A two hour edition of WTMJ Nights is ahead with Brian Noonan and we begin with another government official being caught with classified documents in their residence, Mike Pence the newest to join the group. Does this concern you? Who is to blame for this? Brian Noonan discusses. Could the chicken farmers be exploiting the cost cost of eggs? A new study may show that many of the chicken killed this year were not egg-laying hens and this raises concerns with Brian. Ticketmaster is heading to court today, M&M’s are getting rid of their spokes-candy, and The Oscar nominees are out. All of this and more in the player above on WTMJ Night!