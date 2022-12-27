A two hour edition of WTMJ Nights tonight and Brian Noonan fills in and wants to recap the holiday weekend. Southwest Airlines continues to have their problems with historic cancellations and delays and Brian is here to take your calls and texts to discuss the issue. Zoom calls are back in the news and this Seattle based company looks to ban all holiday decorations in the background of their calls, Brian has thoughts about it, so do you fans. Plus, do you have “Phone Phobia”? Brian looks to help you work through this and he might even charge you. All of this, on WTMJ Nights!