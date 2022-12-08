Are you willing to give up some of your privacy IF it means the police can now catch a bad guy easier?

Would a modern day audience try to cancel characters from “The Office”?

Is it still body shaming when you’re telling the truth about being unhealthy?

Ryan also chats with Radio nerd and advocate Kurt Kretzschmar with his experience as a Georgia poll observer.

Lastly, Ryan discusses John Lennon’s assassinated on this day in 1980 – hear the historic announcement from Howard Cosell.

