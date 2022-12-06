Ryan Wrecker filling in on WTMJ Nights for a 2 hour show and we begin in Georgia with the much anticipated run-off election between incumbent (D) Raphael Warnock and (R) Herschel Walker. A ban on TikTok for select Maryland Public Employees has Ryan wondering if they would do the same for Wisconsin. How to deal with a rat infestation and special guests Andy Fields and Rich Rubino join Ryan to discuss the possibilities and outcomes of the heated Georgia election. All of this and more, commercial-free, in the player above!