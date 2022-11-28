Brian Noonan fills in on a 3-Hour edition of WTMJ Nights and we begin with a Black Friday question, do you still do the early morning shopping? Has the online shopping ruined the “thrill” of Black Friday, Noonan dives into it. A new lawsuit heading towards Kraft Mac ‘N Cheese regarding cooking time happening in Florida, the suit is for 5 million dollars and claims that it does not take the advertised 3 and half minutes on the bowl. A new word of the year is crowned, the injury report from this year’s Turkey Bowl, and where you can find Chevy Chase this holiday season. All of this, and more, in the player above on WTMJ Nights!