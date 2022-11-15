A two hour edition of WTMJ Nights is here with guest host, Ryan Wrecker. Starting in the 6 o’clock hour with the anticipation of Donald Trump announcing his second run at presidency, taking calls and texts on how you feel, what you think will happen, will he win again? Advice can be valuable and Ryan thinks he can help producer Tommy by taking advice from the fans, he takes their calls throughout the show. Yellowstone, not the park, the show, Ryan thinks it’s overrated and doesn’t know if he should sit down to watch the entire series. A discussion on Russia, freedom of speech, and how dogs are helping inmates, all of this and more on WTMJ Nights!