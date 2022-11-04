Jonathan opened the show by VERY CAREFULLY examining the evolutionary reason for why we enjoy cursing.

Then we talked about whether it’s ok for kids to cuss (Jonathan thinks it’s fine).

Then we went to Whitefish Bay to talk about a lunatic who pulled a gun trick or treaters.

In the second hour we talked about what the meaning of happiness is and what famous people were apologizing this week.

Finally we talked to Ben Heisler from Betsided.com about the upcoming games this weekend and which game you could make some serious money on!