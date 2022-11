Jonathan Weir in for a 2 hour edition of, “WTMJ Nights”! It’s the day after Halloween and Jonathan is concerned with the low trick-o-treat numbers in his neighborhood and heads to the fans to see how they felt about his Halloween. The Packers hold off on making a move for a wide receiver and reckless driving continues to be an issue in the city of Milwaukee. You can listen to the full show, commercial free, in the player above!