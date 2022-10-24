Ryan Wrecker is in for a 2 hour edition of WTMJ Nights! The Darrell Brooks trial is taking twists and turns and Ryan is joined by lawyer friend of the show, Brad Young, to discuss the uncharacteristic approach of Brooks within the trial process. Donald Trump may be heading back to trial and Ryan thinks that it would be impossible to find an impartial jury to take on the case. Do you judge books by their cover? Better stop, a Chicago Man passed away and had 11 million dollars left over with no family heir, Ryan loves these stories and heads to the fans to see if they know anyone who is “frugal” with their money. All of this, and more, commercial free, in the player above!