Brian Noonan in for a 3-hour edition of WTMJ Nights and he begins with discussing the phrasing of “defund the police” and if that is actually happening across America. Oil heating is expected to go up this year, how does that effect you? A new survey says that 49% of young adults “occasionally” use marijuana, the highest in decades! Do you regret any of your tattoo? Brian doesn’t have any but he always wanted one. A candy debate, how much do you tip, and Mark Cisz from Third Space Brewing joins the show. Listen in the player above, commercial free, now!